Charges have been filed against a Springfield teenager accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the Bolivar Walmart parking lot last month.
According to online court records, Levi Chance Bryan, 17, is charged with class A felony first-degree robbery and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar Police officers responded to Bolivar’s Walmart at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, for a report of a theft.
The victim told officers “a male subject had pointed a pistol at her, demanded she give him all of her money, then shocked her with what was described as a stun gun after she complied with the male's demands.”
She was picked up at her home by a friend “in a silver or grey in color van,” the statement said. There were three other people, including Bryan, in the van. The victim said Bryan sat next to her.
The group went to a gas station near Mo. 13 and Rt. U before driving to the Walmart parking lot, where “Bryan produced what she believed to be a pistol and demanded she give him her money or he would shoot her,” the statement said.
Lt. Roger Barron previously said the suspects stole around $200 from the victim.
“They actually had convinced her to go to an ATM to withdraw some money,” Barron said.
After the victim gave him the money, Bryan shocked her on the right arm with a pink Taser. She exited the van, and the driver left at a “high rate of speed, southbound on Mo. 83,” the statement said.
The victim wasn’t seriously hurt, but she suffered burns from the stun gun, Barron previously said.
During an interview, the victim’s friend — who the Bolivar Police Department previously described as a 19-year-old Strafford man — told officers he was present for the robbery, which he knew Bryan had planned, the statement said. Bryan gave him $20 of the money stolen from the victim.
The victim’s friend also told officers he drove around with Bryan “throughout the night, robbing a drug dealer in Springfield,” the statement said. He also said he drove them “to a residence in Republic where ... Bryan shot another subject in the face multiple times with a BB gun.”
The statement said Bryan was arrested in September on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.
Greene County prosecutors also filed a class A felony first-degree robbery charge against Bryan in Greene County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Two warrants, one for the Polk County charges and one for the Greene County charge, have been filed for Bryan’s arrest. The Polk County warrant carries a $100,000 bond, while the Greene County warrant carries a $25,000 bond.
