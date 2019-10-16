Sheriff Danny Morrison knows all too well the value of a helping hand — especially when those he’s working alongside are farmers and community members instead of fellow law enforcement.
Over the weekend, the watchful eyes of local folks helped Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies locate and arrest a burglary suspect who led deputies on a 12-hour manhunt in rural Polk County.
According to online court records, Darrell Weichert, 45, of Willard is charged with two counts class D felony stealing — $750 or more, class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony receiving stolen property and class E felony resisting arrest in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said deputies were dispatched for a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of East 559th Road, south of Brighton near Mo. 13, at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The victim said “he could see the vehicle on camera and watched the vehicle leave with his trailer,” the statement said.
As a deputy approached the area, he found a red 1998 Ford F-150 with a camper shell — later found to be stolen — pulling a flatbed trailer with no tail lights heading northbound on Mo. 13.
When the deputy tried to pull over the pickup near East 508th Road, the statement said the vehicle “accelerated and began to drive erratically swerving from lane to lane” as it continued northbound.
The pickup headed westbound on Rt. U, causing an eastbound vehicle to “run off the road into a ditch” around South 127th Road.
The statement said a woman “exited the vehicle” before it “ended up wrecking out at the intersection of East 515th Road and Grant Road,” northeast of Morrisville.
The driver — later identified as Weichert — jumped from the pickup, hopped over two barbed wire fences and ran into the woods, the statement said.
Polk County formed a search party and used a drone to help find Weichert, the statement said. Morrison said the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also brought a K-9 to assist in the hunt.
The sheriff’s office was able to spread the word about the search for Weichert through the department’s Facebook page and by “knocking on doors in the area,” Morrison said.
“We got a lot of help from the community,” he said. “This was a rural area of the county.”
Morrison said farmers, in particular, kept a watchful eye out for the burglary suspect.
“We had several reported sightings of Weichert in hay fields, cattle pastures and wood lines,” he said. “The terrain made it difficult to pin him down. Parts of it was in thick brush and tall weeds.”
After around 12 hours of searching, deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were able to find and arrest Weichert.
Morrison called it “a great effort by all involved.”
“He was determined to try and get away,” Morrison said. “We were just more determined to catch him.”
The stolen pickup had damage to its front end, including two “destroyed front tires,” the statement said.
The camper shell was torn off the truck, and the stolen trailer was also damaged.
The pickup also had $3,414 worth of stolen tools deputies recovered and returned to the truck’s owner.
The felony complaint said Weichert is a persistent offender.
He pleaded guilty to felony tampering with a motor vehicle and felony possession of controlled substance in Jackson County in 2007 and 1998, respectively. He also pleaded guilty to felony receiving stolen property in Cass County in 2007 and felony illegal possession of firearm in U.S. District Court in 2010.
Weichert is being held on $75,000 bond in Polk County Jail and is due in court Wednesday, Oct. 16.
