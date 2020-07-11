COVID scammer targets Polk Co.

An alluring text message from a strange phone number could have changed a Flemington couple’s lives for the worse last month.
The couple received the unsolicited text offering a “corona grant” in June, according to a release from the Consumer Fraud Task Force.
The task force is a coalition of local, state and federal government agencies and nonprofit business and consumer groups in Missouri and Illinois that work to protect consumer and donor rights and guard against fraud.
“The text said the money didn’t have to be repaid, as it was being given to the recipient by the government,” the release stated.
To the couple, the offer was persuasive, Stephanie Garland, regional director of the Better Business Bureau, told the BH-FP.
“They almost fell for it,” she said. “The scammer’s objective was to get their personal info.”
Garland said with information like their social security numbers in hand, the scammer could then take out loans or file taxes in their names.
“They can get up to $70,000 per social security number,” she said. “It could have been a huge loss for them.”
Garland said the couple began to suspect the texts weren’t legitimate.
“This scammer offered her as much money as she wanted, and that’s where she had the first red flag,” Garland said.
The task force has noted an increase in scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated, with scammers increasingly attempting to get money and personal identifying information from consumers using the stimulus packages and the pandemic as a hook.
The Federal Trade Commission has received nearly 60,000 COVID-related scam reports with more than $70 million in losses this year, the release added.
“Task force members have received hundreds of consumer reports dealing with stimulus scams during the pandemic,” the release stated. “A number of imposter scams have surfaced this year related to COVID-19. Many of the fraudsters use COVID-19 as part of their ruse.”
The couple told the task force the scammer asked for their full names to “check with their database,” the release stated.
“I gave my and my husband's full names, and then they sent back via text a link for me to click on for me to get (the money),” a victim said in the release. “They were offering whatever money I needed in order to get the job done. I didn't tell them how much I needed but said I was interested in checking into this. I thought about it and realized that it wasn't a real deal.”
Garland said the couple reached out to the BBB to report the scam and also to make sure no one else fell for it.
The report was forwarded to law enforcement and to the Federal Trade Commission, she said. Reports can be made over the phone at 862-4222 or online at bbb.org.
It’s important to report scams like these, she said.
“We encourage everyone to report scams to us so we can get the word out,” she said.
The timing of this one made it especially cruel, she added.
“What’s really crazy to us is that during a recession, when it's already hard for many people and there are people laid off, somebody is out there to try to take advantage of the situation,” she said. “We have to make sure people don’t fall for this.”
