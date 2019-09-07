A Polk County man is accused of threatening law enforcement with a compound bow following a domestic dispute Wednesday, Sept. 4.
According to online court records, Charles Andrew Lee Barton, 40, of Flemington is charged with felony armed criminal action, class B felony second-degree assault and class E felony third-degree domestic assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said deputies were called to a home in the 1000 block of East 345th Road at around 10 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Barton’s sister called 911 and said her brother “was actively destroying her property.”
When deputies arrived at the property and attempted to make contact with the victim, they saw Barton “standing in front of his trailer with a compound bow drew back with an arrow nocked and ready to fire,” the statement said.
The deputies took cover behind a nearby shed and demanded Barton put down the bow.
Telling law enforcement to get off his property, Barton continued to point the loaded weapon at the deputies, saying, “Get off my property or I will shoot you,” the statement said.
Barton eventually complied with deputies’ orders after multiple requests for him to lower the bow.
The victim said the fight, which was over Barton’s phone, began between him and his mother in the residence. The statement said Barton got mad, grabbed eight cell phones that were lying on a table, threw them off the table and hit the victim in the leg.
The victim, who retreated to a bedroom, said Barton then kicked her bedroom wall, breaking part of the wall and shattering a mirror, the statement said. He ripped down curtains off the bedroom doorway before leaving the house.
Barton is held in Polk County Jail on $25,000 bond. He is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 11.
