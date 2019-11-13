Deputy injured, one dead following pursuit

An on-duty Polk County sheriff’s deputy was injured and a woman died in a pair of wrecks related to a high-speed pursuit through Polk into Dallas County early Sunday morning, Nov. 10.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, deputy Katherine P. Segura, 27, was in pursuit, driving a Polk County patrol vehicle northbound on Huckaby Road, 4 miles northwest of Louisburg, at around 2:19 a.m. when she lost control of her 2015 Ford Explorer.
She slid through a T intersection at Hale School Road, striking a utility pole and then overturning multiple times, the report said.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said Segura was performing a routine business check in Halfway when she spotted a blue Ford Focus parked behind a building.
“We do business checks and routine patrol at night,” he said.
Morrison said the car headed west on Mo. 32 and Segura pursued because she “believed the driver was impaired.”
“They ended up northeast of the Polk County line in Louisburg,” he said.
As a Dallas County deputy, who responded to assist in the pursuit, approached Huckaby and Hale School roads, he found Segura’s wrecked patrol car, Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice said.
Segura, who was dazed from the crash, was wandering in a nearby field, Rice said. She had used her handcuffs to break through the vehicle’s windshield to escape the SUV, which was filling with smoke.
She suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. She was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
As other law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, gathered at the scene of the deputy’s crash, they determined the Ford had turned west on Huckaby, Rice said.
After power lines were cleared from the road, law enforcement continued the search for the vehicle.
A few miles down the road, they found the car overturned in a ditch with a dead woman inside, Rice said.
She was identified as Abreea Jo Henry, and the Ford was registered in her name.
Paramedics and Dallas County Coroner Bob Whetsten pronounced her dead at the scene. Officials scanned the area to see if anyone else had been in the car when it wrecked. Nothing was uncovered, and the crash scene was cleared.
At 6:30 a.m. that same morning, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a man and woman who had shown up at a house on Golden Ponds Road, Rice said.
Rice said the woman appeared to be injured.
They said they had been in a car wreck, and the man had carried the woman to a barn, where they spent the night. At daylight, he carried her to the house to ask for help.
Rice said a later medical examination showed she had a broken neck, a broken back, fractured ribs and a hip injury.
The couple told Dallas County deputies there were six people in the Ford, Rice said. They also gave law enforcement the name of the car’s driver, as well as where he might be hiding.
Rice said the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol law enforcement officials arrested the driver for a probation violation warrant from Laclede County.
He is being held at the Dallas County Detention Center until formal charges are filed against him for this incident, Rice said.
Trooper Sam Carpenter said Monday the Highway Patrol is investigating the second wreck and will release a crash report when the investigation is completed.
Morrison confirmed Sunday evening Segura was hurt in the crash but is on the mend.
“She is at home and should recover just fine,” he said.
He said she will need a medical release before returning to duty.
The patrol vehicle was totaled and removed from the scene by B & B Wrecker, the report said.
Morrison said he still needs to hear from his deputy about what led up to her crash.
“She hasn’t been able to get her report completed yet because of her injuries,” he said.
However, Morrison said he believes Segura “did everything according to our policies.”
“When the vehicle did wreck, we were not in pursuit of it,” he added. “They continued to drive recklessly and then wrecked.”
Trooper M.D. Murrill investigated Segura’s crash. The report said he was assisted by Trooper C.C. Clark, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Reporter Kathryn Skopec contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.