Dunnegan man faces arson charge

A Dunnegan man faces felony arson and domestic charges in two separate cases in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, Phillip Marshall Wilson, 35, is charged with class D felony second degree arson and class E felony third-degree domestic assault.
The probable cause statement for the arson case, filed by a fire marshal with the Missouri State Division of Fire Safety, said Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue requested investigative assistance for a structure fire in the 400 block of East 375th Road, Dunnegan, at around 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
The building, which had wood siding and a gabled metal roof, had significant damage.
“The exterior examination revealed heavy fire damage,” the statement said, and “the east, west and north exterior walls were consumed from the roof line to the floor level.”
The interior also revealed “heavy fire damage,” with everything “consumed down to metal parts and pieces,” the statement said.
The property owner said the building had no electricity and was primarily used to store antiques, the statement said. She valued it at around $90,000.
Dunnegan’s fire chief, Ben Esh, previously told the BH-FP the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.
Crews from Central Polk County Fire Protection District and Humansville Rural Fire Department responded in mutual aid.
Esh previously said he’d made the initial emergency call himself after a friend who lived near the burning home alerted him to the blaze.
The statement said a reporting party passed a white or silver Hyundai traveling eastbound from the residence on East 375th Road. They were able to get a license plate number for the vehicle.
Firefighters also said they “saw the same vehicle speed by them traveling westbound at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.
The property owner told the fire marshal she had “placed a game camera on the property a few weeks prior due to break-ins to the structure,” the statement said.
She gave investigators two photographs, the statement said, one showing Wilson and another person and another showing just Wilson.
Wilson and the other person gave investigators differing accounts of what happened that evening.
However, investigators found the silver Hyundai passenger car with a license plate that matched witness descriptions in the other person’s driveway, and Wilson said it was him and the other person in the photographs, the statement said.
According to the probable cause statement for the assault case, deputies responded to the 3000 block of South 40th Road, Dunnegan, at around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, for a domestic assault.
The victim said Wilson threw her phone into a fire, the statement said. When she tried to retrieve her phone, Wilson “pushed the back of her head, causing her face to go into the floor and busting the inside of her bottom lip.”
Wilson denied hitting the victim or throwing her phone into the fire.
A deputy “observed what looked to be like pieces of a cell phone ‘metal’ in the bottom of the fire stove, where new wood was covering it,” the statement said.
The statement said the victim had a bite on the inside of her lip.
If convicted of the class D felony, Wilson faces two to seven years in prison, a year in county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines.
Wilson has been issued a summons for a Wednesday, Feb. 26, court date for both cases.
