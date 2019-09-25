A Fair Play man faces felony rape charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Humansville.
According to online court records, Luke Michael Carter, 21, is charged with felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree sodomy, class D felony second-degree statutory rape and class D felony second-degree statutory sodomy in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies responded to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar on Thursday, Sept. 19, for a report of sexual assault.
A juvenile victim under 17 told deputies she was sexually assaulted by Carter, a family friend, when they were at her home together, the statement said.
After watching a show on the victim’s phone, she said Carter raped her after they had fallen asleep, the statement said.
Carter told deputies “he did not remember anything” when first interviewed, saying he “had done some cocaine the night before and does sometimes have blackouts from doing cocaine,” the statement said.
But, the statement said, Carter later told deputies he had sex with the victim and believed it was consensual.
Carter said he stopped “a couple of times because he knew it was wrong” and “there were times he felt the victim was scared,” but he then continued, the statement said.
The statement said Carter told deputies “the victim showed signs of being more and more upset with him as the day went on,” adding “the victim even told him she felt he had taken advantage of her.”
He eventually left the victim’s home, the statement said.
Carter is being held in Polk County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is due in court on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
If convicted of the first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges, Carter could spend five years to life in prison on each count, the felony complaint said.
The complaint said he would be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
