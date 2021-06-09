A man from Fair Play is facing felony domestic assault and firearm charges after allegedly throwing a woman and threatening her with a rifle.
According to online court records, Harold R. Hartley, 62, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 5, while intoxicated, loaded weapon.
The probable cause statement said Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a rock quarry on East 460th Road, where the victim had fled, at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. She had blood on her shirt and a pair of scissors in her hand.
The victim said earlier in the day, she’d left a residence in the 500 block of East 460th Road, where Hartley had been drinking and was asleep in a chair, according to the statement.
When she returned around 3 p.m., Hartley “woke up and started yelling and calling her names, then left the room,” the statement said.
As she washed dishes, Hartley returned and began yelling again. The statement said when the victim asked him to leave, he “grabbed her by the neck and threw her around.”
The victim said Hartley put her in a headlock and was choking her, so she grabbed a pair of scissors “and tried stabbing Harold in his arms to get away,” the statement said.
When she was able to break away, Hartley went to another room, grabbed a rifle and said “he would just blow her away,” the statement said.
The victim grabbed her phone and was calling 9-1-1, the statement said, when Hartley pointed the loaded rifle at her head. She then fled to the rock quarry.
Deputies arrested Hartley, who the statement said was “verbally aggressive” and had cuts on his arms, at the residence.
Hartley told deputies “all he wanted to do was feed his babies,” and pointed to a black calf in a field, per the statement.
The statement said deputies could smell “a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person.”
On his way to the jail, Hartley threatened the victim and told deputies “he should have blown her away,” the statement said.
Hartley was released from Polk County Jail after posting a $150,000 surety bond on Monday, May 24, per online court records. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, July 21.
If convicted of the class B felony and the armed criminal action charges, Hartley could spend five to 15 years in prison for each charge, per the felony complaint.
