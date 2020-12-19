Fair Play shares info about fraud

Over a year after charges were filed, the City of Fair Play is releasing information about alleged fraud by a former city clerk.
As previously reported in the Wednesday, July 24, 2019, issue of the BH-FP, Amy Gay Buckley of Fair Play is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with five counts class D felony forgery and one count class D felony stealing — $750 or more.
According to a news release shared with the BH-FP on Monday, Dec. 14, the City of Fair Play is cooperating with the Polk County prosecuting attorney and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office “regarding criminal conduct of a former employee.”
“In late April and early May of 2019, the city communicated to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about financial discrepancies discovered relating to the former employee,” the release stated.
Charges were filed by Polk County’s prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock by July 2019.
“After conducting an extensive internal review of all accounts at issue, the City of Fair Play has discovered financial discrepancies dating from 2014 to 2019, including the purchase of items for personal use and failure to deposit cash payments into a bank account,” the release stated.
The probable cause statement said the city’s accounts and payroll transactions showed around $11,641 in payroll, cash and merchandise stolen or misappropriated from November 2019 to April 2019.
However, the city’s news release stated “evidence submitted shows over $100,000 was misappropriated from 2014 to 2019.”
Ashlock said Fair Play city attorney Travis Elliott contacted him with “new numbers last week to add to the existing file.”
“I am still reviewing those numbers to determine the proper charges,” Ashlock said. “At this time, I can’t ethically comment on what may be charged, if anything, based on the information presented.”
The statement said Buckley issued herself 20 paychecks during 14 and a half pay periods.
Buckley also purchased personal items from other accounts, the statement said.
“The City of Fair Play water accounts did show mismanagement and poor accountability of record keeping and failure to deposit cash payments into the bank account,” the statement said.
The felony complaint listed several checks Buckley issued to herself from the city’s bank account that she then cashed.
Fair Play’s news release said the city “will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the Polk County prosecuting attorney during the investigation and prosecution.”
“Because this is a pending criminal investigation, the city is unable to give more details at this time but will continue to keep the community updated as more information becomes available,” the release stated.
Buckley, who is represented by attorney Charles Ankrom, waived her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in October 2019.
She is due in court for a criminal setting on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
