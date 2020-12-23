Father charged with son’s murder committed to Dept. of Mental Health

A father charged with the murder of his 12-year-old son this summer has been committed to the Department of Mental Health following a mental evaluation.
According to online court records, Chad Baker, 40, was placed in DMH custody following a hearing before Associate Circuit Judge Lisa Carter Henderson on Friday, Dec. 18.
The decision comes after Baker’s mental evaluation report was filed with the court Thursday, Dec. 10.
Court records state Baker “lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense.”
A second mental evaluation was not requested, per court records.
The father faces several felony charges in Polk County Circuit Court following the death of his juvenile son Sunday, Aug. 16.
Baker is charged with class A felony first-degree murder, class A felony first-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action. He had been held in Polk County Jail on a warrant carrying a $250,000 cash or surety bond.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to the 1300 block of West Parkview Street in Bolivar at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, for a report of the death of a 12-year-old boy. The police department has not released the name of the victim.
Lt. Roger Barron previously said the property owner, a grandparent, made the call to 911.
“Upon arrival, officers located the male juvenile ... laying on the ground behind a garage on the property,” the statement said.
He was unconscious and was not breathing, the statement said.
The statement said the 12-year-old “had sustained obvious blunt force trauma to his head” and had a fractured skull.
His injuries were “consistent with being struck by a blunt object with an immense amount of force,” the statement said. Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after officers located the child and declared him dead.
Two men — Baker and a witness — were on scene when officers arrived, the statement said.
As officers began to collect initial information, the witness said Baker had killed the 12-year-old, who was Baker’s son, the statement said. The witness said Baker contacted him and said he "needed to talk to him."
The witness said “he knew something was wrong so he responded to the residence,” where he found the boy’s body on the ground. At some point, Baker “admitted to him that he had killed” the child, the statement said.
Officers found a “large piece of cylindrical steel,” which appeared to be the probable weapon, near the child’s body, the statement said.
Baker was arrested on scene, Barron told the BH-FP.
The father and the child did not live at the Bolivar residence, Barron said, but migrated between there and another residence in Cedar County, staying at each location around a week at a time.
He said the 12-year-old was a student in the Stockton R-1 school district.
According to records obtained from the Bolivar Police Department, officers had twice responded to the residence in the 1300 block of West Parkview Street in reference to Baker’s mental health — once in 2012 and once in February 2020.
In 2012, Baker was hospitalized for a mental evaluation following his interaction with officers.
However, in February 2020, he was not deemed a threat to himself or others, per the records. The department’s community mental health liaison was unsuccessful in reaching Baker for follow-up support in the days following the police response.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had not responded to calls for service at the residence or regarding Baker.
Baker is scheduled for a six-month review at 9 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.