Former FP city clerk sentenced

A former Fair Play city clerk pleaded guilty to stealing funds from the city and was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
According to online court records, Amy Gay Buckley, born in 1955, was sentenced to supervised probation on multiple felony counts of forgery and stealing.
She was also ordered to pay $78,515.40 in restitution to the City of Fair Play in increments of $200 per month until the amount is paid in full, court records state.
Buckley was formally sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison on two counts class C felony stealing — $25,000 or more, seven years in prison on class D felony stealing — $750 or more, and a total of 15 years in prison on three counts class D felony forgery by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter.
The judge suspended execution of the sentences, ordering Buckley to serve five years supervised probation on each count in accordance with a plea deal with Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, per court records.
According to previous coverage, Buckley was originally charged with five counts class D felony forgery and one count class D felony stealing — $750 or more in July 2019.
As the BH-FP previously reported, a City of Fair Play news release said city leaders cooperated with Ashlock and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office “regarding criminal conduct of a former employee.”
The release said “evidence submitted shows over $100,000 was misappropriated from 2014 to 2019.”
The probable cause statement said Buckley issued herself 20 paychecks during 14 and a half pay periods. She also purchased personal items from other accounts, the statement said.
“The City of Fair Play water accounts did show mismanagement and poor accountability of record keeping and failure to deposit cash payments into the bank account,” the statement said.
The felony complaint listed several checks Buckley issued to herself from the city’s bank account that she then cashed.
Buckley, who is represented by attorney Charles Ankrom, waived her formal arraignment and originally pleaded not guilty in October 2019.
