Former PH police officer faces child porn charges

A former Pleasant Hope police officer faces felony child pornography charges in Greene County Circuit Court.
According to online court records, Joseph R. Ferzely, 33, of Springfield is charged with class B felony first-degree promoting child pornography and two counts class B felony possession of child pornography.
Ferzely served with the Pleasant Hope Police Department for just over four years.
Pleasant Hope City Clerk Lynn Esser said via email Ferzely was a reserve officer from July 16, 2012, to May 9, 2013, and a paid patrol officer from May 10, 2013, to Oct. 23, 2016.
According to minutes from the Nov. 21, 2016, board of alderman meeting, then-chief Shawne Ross gave aldermen a copy of Ferzely’s resignation letter, stating he was moving to a full-time law enforcement position in Lawrence County.
A news release posted on the Miller R-11 School District website said Ferzley’s “involvement with the sheriff's department has been terminated.”
He had provided security on the Miller school district campus, located in Lawrence County, at times during the 2019-20 school year, the release said.
According to the probable cause statement, a corporal with the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an online child pornography file sharing investigation on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The investigator located a video depicting child pornography involving three female children. The device that shared the video, linked back to a residence in the 4000 block of West Madison Street, “was the single source of the download,” the statement said.
When executing a search warrant at the residence on Wednesday, Feb. 5, law enforcement found multiple images and videos of child pornography on a computer, which witnesses said was used primarily by Ferzely.
The statement said Ferzely “declined to be interviewed.”
He was arrested on warrant, carrying a $25,000 bond, on Thursday, Feb. 6. Ferzely posted bond the next day, per online court records.
In a Tuesday, Feb. 11, hearing, he pleaded not guilty, and Judge J. Ronald Carrier denied a motion to modify bond conditions filed by Ferzely’s attorney, Jason Coatney.
He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, March 11.
