Former teacher sentenced in TikTok case

A former Bolivar High School teacher and Bolivar resident accused of utilizing poetry and a popular video-sharing app in an attempt to have sex with a student will serve probation, following her sentencing last week in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Tania Maria Dickey-Driskill, born in 1975, pleaded guilty Thursday, April 15, to class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense. In accordance with a plea agreement, two other class E felony charges, second-degree attempted statutory rape and first-degree attempting to endanger the welfare of a child — attempting to engage in sexual contact with a child under 17 while in custody of child as a teacher, were dismissed.
Dickey-Driskill withdrew a previous not guilty plea, and Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter formally sentenced her to four years in prison, with the execution of the sentence suspended. The judge ordered her to serve five years supervised probation.
A felony record will likely mean Dickey-Driskill’s future opportunities to work as an educator or with children will be unlikely.
As previously reported, Dickey-Driskill was arrested at the high school by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020.
According to the probable cause statement, which identified Dickey-Driskill as a BHS engineering teacher, the MSHP began its investigation after the mother of a 16-year-old Bolivar R-1 student reported that she had seen “disturbing sexually suggestive messages on her son’s iPhone.”
The child later told troopers Dickey-Driskill had been sending him “sexually suggestive text messages” through TikTok, a video-sharing app, for a couple of days, the statement said.
