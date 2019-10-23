A Greene County man accused of driving drunk, crashing a vehicle near downtown Bolivar and causing serious injuries to a teenage girl has been sentenced to prison in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Nicholas Bruce Dickens, born in 1998, of Brookline was recently sentenced by Associate Circuit Judge Chuck Replogle to four years in prison with the possibility of probation pending completion of an institutional treatment program.
On June 14, Dickens withdrew a prior not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to the charge in the case, Class E felony driving while intoxicated — physical injury, the docket indicated. In accordance with a plea deal, the judge suspended execution of the four-year sentence and placed Dickens on five years supervised probation.
However, two weeks later, a probation violation was filed, according to court records. On Sept. 12, the court found Dickens had “knowingly, willingly and without good cause violated the terms of probation.” Replogle consequently revoked Dickens’ probation and ordered him to serve the previously suspended sentence.
As reported previously by the BH-FP, Dickens was served a grand jury indictment Thursday, March 7. The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to the 700 block of East Broadway Street at around 12:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, for a motor vehicle crash and found a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer “lying on its driver’s side in the middle of Broadway” Street.
Dickens, who was driving the vehicle westbound, “attempted to turn around by doing a 180-degree turn in the middle of Broadway and rolled the vehicle with five other occupants,” the statement said.
Officers found one passenger, a 16-year-old Bolivar girl, “lying by a tree gasping for air” and saying she “could not feel her legs,” the statement said. She was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital with “serious neck and hip injuries,” the statement said.
BPD previously told the BH-FP via a release three of the car’s occupants fled the scene before officers arrived. No other injuries were reported.
The statement said Dickens’ blood alcohol level measured at 0.098%.
As previously reported, the felony complaint said Dickens is a persistent offender, having pleaded guilty in Polk County Circuit Court to multiple counts of felony second-degree burglary in February 2017. Dickens was serving probation, having received suspended impositions of his sentences on those charges.
In September, his probation and SIS were also revoked in those cases, and he was ordered to serve six years in prison on each count, with the possibility of probation pending successful completion of the institutional treatment program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.