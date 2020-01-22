Humansville man sentenced in shooting

Editor's note: This article was updated Wednesday, Jan. 22, with comments from Ken Ashlock, Polk County's prosecuting attorney.
A Polk County man will serve prison time for his role in a 2018 shooting in downtown Humansville following a recent hearing in Polk County Circuit Court.
Jay Kenneth Christensen of Humansville entered an Alford plea to felony armed criminal action and class D felony second-degree assault on Friday, Jan. 10, with 30th Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson presiding, according to online court records.
One count, class A felony first-degree assault — serious injury, was dismissed per the plea agreement with Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, court records state.
Through the Alford plea, Christensen maintains his innocence but acknowledges the evidence might be enough for a conviction.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault charge and three years for the armed criminal action, per court records. The sentences will run concurrently.
"I would have preferred an outright plea of guilty, but the end result is the same as a guilty verdict on a jury trial with him not admitting guilt," Ashlock said via email Tuesday. "Since he was going to prison, I was OK with the Alford plea."
Christensen, along with Clint J. Poling of Bolivar and Cherokee Orton of Humansville, is connected to the November 2018 shooting of a 19-year-old Humansville man in the 100 block of West Tilden Street.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and hand.
According to the probable cause statements, the night of the shooting, Orton and Poling met with the victim and another person at Dimmitt Park “to work out some differences they were having.”
When Christensen stepped out of the vehicle that Orton and Poling drove to the park, the victim “took off running to get away” from Christensen, statements said.
A witness heard a male voice scream, “Jay, no!” and then heard a gunshot, according to the statements.
The suspects provided deputies with varying accounts of the events.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said the victim was airlifted from the scene.
In January 2019, Christensen waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
According to previous coverage, Christensen also faced a class C felony involuntary manslaughter charge in St. Clair County in connection with the September 2015 death of Dakota R. Vest, 17, near the Polk/St. Clair county line.
Ashlock said a St. Clair County jury recently found Christensen not guilty of the felony charge.
Last year, Poling was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to class A felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action as part of a plea deal with Ashlock, according to online court records.
Ashlock said charges from a separate case — two counts class B felony second-degree child molestation — were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Orton’s case is set for a bench trial, with Hendrickson presiding, on Thursday, Feb. 20.
He is charged with class A felony first-degree assault — serious injury and felony armed criminal action.
