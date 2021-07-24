A man from Humansville faces felony assault and armed criminal action charges after allegedly hitting two people with a metal pipe earlier this month.
According to online court records, James T. Killham, 57, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts felony armed criminal action and two counts class D felony second-degree assault.
The probable cause statement said a Humansville police officer responded to the area near the intersection of North Ohio and Main streets in Humansville at around 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, for a report of a physical assault.
When the officer arrived on scene, he found a woman, whose shorts were down around her knees, lying face down on the sidewalk, the statement said. She was breathing but unconscious.
The officer then found an unconscious man lying in a parking lot next to a vehicle, the statement said.
The statement said the officer found a metal pipe laying next to the woman.
A witness said he was driving by and saw a man with a metal pipe approach a residence in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, the statement said.
The witness said the man hit the male victim over the back of the head, the statement said, before pulling the woman off a bench and hitting her in the back with the same pipe. The man then ran away from the scene.
Around 15 minutes later, Killham called 911 and said he “wished to turn himself in for assault,” the statement said.
The statement said Killham turned himself in to police in front of Humansville City Hall.
He told officers he saw the two victims having a sexual encounter, which made him angry, the statement said.
Killham is held in Polk County Jail on a capias bond, per online court records.
Associate judge John C. Porter overruled a motion for bond reduction, filed by Killham’s attorney Samuel Gearhart, in a hearing Wednesday, July 21, per court records.
Killham is due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.