A Polk County man faces a felony first-degree murder charge following the stabbing death of 57-year-old Tina May of Humansville — an act the suspect reportedly described to law enforcement as murder “in cold blood.”
According to online court records, Kaleb Tyrel Stamper, 34, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action and class B felony first-degree burglary.
While Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison initially said investigators believed Stamper was homeless, he is listed as a Humansville resident in court records.
The probable cause statement said deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of West Mill Street in Humansville at around 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, for a report of an assault.
The caller said Stamper attacked May with a knife and left the home just after a witness called 911, the statement said.
Morrison confirmed the identity of the victim.
Paramedics declared May dead when they arrived on scene, with Polk County Coroner Jeff Witt later confirming her death, the statement said.
By 2:17 p.m., just eight minutes after 911 was notified of the assault, a deputy had pulled over Stamper in his vehicle along Mo. 13, just south of the city.
The deputy saw a man wearing a black facemask and black shirt leaving the area of the assault in a red minivan shortly after dispatch related vehicle and suspect information, the statement said.
“When he took Kaleb Stamper into custody, he observed blood on his hands,” the statement said.
Per the statement, Stamper, who “did not appear to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol,” admitted to deputies he killed the victim.
Stamper told deputies he murdered May “in cold blood,” the statement said.
He said he had purchased the minivan in Lebanon for $100 that same day, per the statement. Stamper then stopped at a surplus store on the way out of town to buy a knife — what he described as a large Schrade knife about 12 inches long with a fixed blade and black sheath.
He told deputies “he had just got paid from his job but did not have enough money to buy a gun, and that is why he bought a knife,” the statement said.
Stamper told deputies he then drove to Buffalo to kill a woman who was an acquaintance, per the statement.
“He said she was not there ‘and it was her lucky day,’ so he went to Humansville to kill (the victim),” the statement said.
When he arrived at the home on Mill Street, the door was open so he walked inside, Stamper told deputies, per the statement.
“He saw her outside the back door and walked through the residence and kicked her in the face while she was bent over tending some flowers on the steps,” the statement said. “He said when she was on the ground, he got on top of her and tried to stab her in the neck but missed his target because she put her hands up.”
Stamper then said he moved May’s hands and stabbed her, per the statement.
When Stamper left the victim’s home in Humansville, he planned to drive to Springfield and kill another person but saw the deputy turn around on the highway to stop him, the statement said.
“He said that is when he stopped, but first he threw the knife out of the window on the front passenger side,” the statement said. “He then stated he did not know why he did that because he had blood on his hands already.”
When deputies asked why he killed May, Stamper said she was “a witch and an evil person,” the statement said.
Stamper later told deputies there was an active failure to appear warrant for his arrest, the statement said. He said he was “going away for seven years anyway,” so he decided to “take out” the people who “got the warrant issued.”
The statement said Stamper was on probation for a previous class D felony possession of controlled substance conviction in Polk County Circuit Court and had an active warrant, which carried a capias bond, for his arrest.
According to previous coverage, Stamper was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on a warrant for assault, burglary, possession of controlled substance and property damage. In June 2020, he was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class B felony first-degree burglary.
In a statement, Morrison offered support to May’s family.
“Our condolences go out to the family on this horrific act of violence,” he said.
He also credited deputies’ quick actions for potentially preventing further violence.
“I would just like to say something about the good work of the Polk County sheriff’s deputies and investigators, who got the suspect in custody and charges filed as quickly as they did to prevent the potential of anyone else being harmed,” Morrison said.
Stamper is being held in Polk County Jail on $1 million cash or surety bond. He is due in court on Wednesday, March 24.
