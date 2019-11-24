A Polk County jury has convicted a California, Missouri, man accused of fraud and exploitation of the elderly.
According to court records, on Friday, Nov. 15, the jury found Timothy Mundy, born 1983, guilty of class B felony financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person and two counts class E felony deceptive business practice.
In a Wednesday, Nov. 20, news release, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the charges stemmed from events in January and February 2016.
At trial, the release said, the state presented evidence that Mundy “entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton” to install a new metal roof. Mundy took $6,250 from the homeowner and “never returned to the home to install the roof,” the release added.
“Preying on Missourians, especially our most vulnerable and elderly, is unacceptable,” Schmitt said in the release. “My office works diligently to hold contractors like Timothy Mundy accountable for their actions in defrauding our citizens, and we’ll continue to take action against bad actors.”
According to court records, Mundy represented himself in the trial. He pleaded not guilty in June 2018 after being indicted by a Polk County grand jury in January 2018.
The release said the case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Amy Davis and Lynn Stoppy. It was investigated by Investigator Chris Caudle.
Court records indicate Mundy’s sentencing is set for Friday, Jan. 17, in Polk County Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson.
