Jury trial on books for Mincks

A Bolivar man accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement last month now has a jury trial set in federal court.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, of Bolivar will face a jury of his peers in an accelerated jury trial, with U.S. Western District Judge Stephen R. Bough presiding, Monday, Dec. 2.
While an initial accelerated jury trial was set for the end of this month, Bough granted a motion to continue filed by Mincks’ attorney, Ian Lewis with the federal public defenders’ office.
Mincks was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts — unlawfully transporting firearms and unlawfully receiving a firearm, not registered — in a Thursday, Aug. 22, hearing.
He was initially charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances in the U.S. Western District Court on Friday, Aug. 9.
Mincks remains in custody without the possibility of bail while he awaits trial, per an order of detention filed by U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“Based on the evidence presented at the hearing, there are no conditions that the court can impose that would reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance at all scheduled hearings and the safety of other persons or the community,” the order states.
The order says “the evidence at the hearing established that the weight of evidence against the defendant is overwhelming.”
Details of case
According to previous coverage, law enforcement responded to Mincks’ home in the 800 block of East Maupin Street in Bolivar at around 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, after he barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a rifle, “making suicidal and homicidal threats,” the criminal complaint affidavit said.
Witnesses told officers Mincks was waving around an AK-47 style weapon.
With no tactical units available, the affidavit, filed in federal court, said law enforcement left the residence when Mincks refused to leave the bedroom.
Later that evening, a family member who had entered the home in an attempt to calm down Mincks told law enforcement he had “been high on meth for weeks and stays high and made several comments about going on a shooting rampage in Bolivar,” the affidavit said.
The next day, Tuesday, Aug. 6, law enforcement obtained warrants for Mincks’ arrest for class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court.
Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT and bomb squads worked with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bolivar Police Department to execute search warrants in the area.
According to the affidavit, law enforcement located Mincks, who was passed out on a bed, in a trailer in the 4100 block of South 103rd Road in Bolivar.
After unsuccessfully trying to call Mincks out of the residence, witnesses told law enforcement he “had a rifle with a ‘ballistic barrel’ and a homemade ‘firecracker’ with a fuse all in the room with him,” the affidavit said.
After CS gas was deployed into the bedroom where law enforcement believed Mincks was sleeping, he eventually exited the residence at around 7 p.m.
When clearing the home, law enforcement found an “improvised explosive device” — filled with a dark powder material found to be energetic and finishing nails — on a stand in the bedroom, as well as a Mossberg 715T model .22 short-barreled rifle in a backpack under the bed.
“Ten rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were loaded inside the attached magazine with one of the rounds chambered,” the affidavit said. “A detached black rifle stock was also located inside the backpack.”
While charges were originally filed in Polk County Circuit Court, those were dismissed “but could be refiled if needed,” Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock previously told the BH-FP.
