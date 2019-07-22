A Bolivar woman charged with rape is set to face a jury of her peers in February.
According to court documents, the trial of Bethany Mekay Farr, born 1992, is scheduled for Feb. 10-11 with Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson set to preside.
Farr was indicted in January by a Polk County grand jury on class D felony second-degree statutory rape and class D felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child — first offense and misdemeanor supplying liquor to a minor.
As previously reported, the felony indictment alleged on or around Nov. 13, 2018, Farr had sexual intercourse with a juvenile male less than 17, who was staying “at her residence under her control and supervision” in the 100 block of East College Street.
The indictment also alleged Farr failed to stop the juvenile from “drinking or possessing intoxicating liquor” while at the residence.
Farr pleaded not guilty during her Feb. 4 arraignment.
She is next due in court Dec. 2 for a pre-trial conference.
