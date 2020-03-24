A Kansas City man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county high-speed pursuit — and through Bolivar’s square — in August has been sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Richard Lamar McComb, born in 1966, was formally sentenced to six years in prison for class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and four years in prison for class E felony resisting arrest, to be served consecutively, by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter.
Court records indicate McComb pleaded guilty in accordance with a deal. The judge suspended execution of the sentences, ordering McComb to serve 30 days of shock detention with credit for time served and five years supervised probation on each count.
According to previous coverage, McComb also was originally charged with class A felony first-degree assault.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the Aug. 4 pursuit was initiated in St. Clair County by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and involved a stolen vehicle driven by McComb.
The pursuit eventually made its way through Bolivar, eastbound on Mo. 32 toward Dallas County.
During the chase, McComb repeatedly drove into oncoming lanes of traffic, “causing multiple civilian vehicles to run off the road into ditches on the side of the roadway,” the statement said.
He also ran stop signs through Bolivar’s square, and the pursuit reached speeds up to 100 mph, the statement added.
As he exited Bolivar’s eastern city limits, McComb tried to ram a Polk County Sheriff’s vehicle and push it off the roadway, the statement said. He also slammed on his brakes around a sharp corner near Burns Bridge on Mo. 32, trying to cause a deputy to lose control of a patrol vehicle.
The pursuit ended in Dallas County, where Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and MSHP troopers deployed spikes near the county line, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP.
