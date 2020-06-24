Kidnapping charges for Bolivar man

A Bolivar man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman twice over the last few months.
According to online court records, Cody Ray Conner, 30, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree domestic assault — serious physical injury, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, two counts class D felony second-degree domestic assault, two counts class D felony second-degree kidnapping and class E felony property damage — first degree in two separate cases.
Most recently, Conner forced the victim “into a vehicle by pulling her hair and shoving her in the vehicle before driving off with her” on Tuesday, June 2, a probable cause statement said.
He then punched her, causing “bruising to her right eye and right ear, along with swelling to several locations on the right side of her head,” the statement said.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to escape, the victim was able to run away from the vehicle near the 4600 block of Rt. H in Halfway.
As she ran away, Conner tried to run over her with his vehicle, getting it stuck in the front yard of a residence, the statement said. Conner’s vehicle made “large ruts in the grass that would require equipment to fix.”
Conner fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene, the statement said.
Over two months prior, on Thursday, March 26, deputies were called to the 4800 block of South 102nd Road at around midnight for another assault allegedly involving Conner.
When deputies arrived on scene, the same victim said Conner, who “appeared to be angry and intoxicated,” had come to the residence around 3 p.m. the previous day, the statement said.
Conner went inside the residence and “punched her in the face, knocked her down, choked her to the point of unconsciousness several times,” the statement said.
Over the next nine hours, as the victim would try to leave the residence, the statement said Conner “would push her back down on the ground or barricade the door using his body to stop her from doing so” despite her requests for him to let her go.
When the victim tried to call 911, she said Conner took away her cell phone, telling her “he didn’t want her calling the cops,” the statement said.
The victim eventually escaped, reportedly running to a neighbor's residence across the street.
When the neighbor answered the door and let the victim in, Conner was chasing her, the statement said. The neighbor said Conner banged on the door and windows several times and yelled at the victim.
A few minutes later, the victim and neighbors heard Conner’s truck “revving loudly and all inside the residence heard a loud crash,” the statement said.
Conner drove his vehicle into the rear driver’s side of the neighbor’s truck, causing about $2,000 worth of damage and getting the automobiles stuck, the statement said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim’s front teeth were knocked out, and she had several marks on her neck.
Warrants carrying $125,000 and $75,000 cash or surety bonds, respectively, have been issued for Conner’s arrest. As of press time Tuesday, he was not in custody.
