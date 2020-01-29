The long arm of the law seems to know no boundaries after local law enforcement nabbed an attempted murder suspect from another state in Morrisville Monday afternoon.
According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, he arrested Demarcus T. Stokes, 20, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Hannah’s General Store in Morrisville at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
A news release from the Ames Police Department in Ames, Iowa, said Stokes is the suspect in a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at a McDonald’s in the central Iowa community.
“When officers arrived, they found damage to a window, which was consistent with the discharge of a firearm,” the release said.
The victims and a witness said Stokes walked into the McDonald’s and then “left a short time later,” the release said.
After Stokes got into a red vehicle parked near the customer seating area, the release said he “displayed a shotgun and fired one round toward a male and female inside McDonald’s.”
The victims were not injured. Morrison said it appears the victims were Stokes’ ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.
Stokes fled the scene in the red car, which he abandoned in rural Story County, Iowa, the release said. Officers believed he then began traveling in a gray 2001 Chevrolet Suburban.
As he made the around 360-mile trip from central Iowa to southwest Missouri, a warrant for class B felony attempted murder, carrying a $50,000 cash only bond, was issued for Stokes’ arrest.
Local law enforcement picked up on Stokes’ trail Monday afternoon.
“We had received information from Iowa on what he could possibly be driving,” Morrison said. “Through our investigation, we were able to determine that he left the vehicle at a business outside of Bolivar.”
After leaving the vehicle, Stokes then caught a ride with another driver, who Morrison said “had no knowledge” the 20-year-old was wanted for a crime.
The pair headed west.
Morrison said law enforcement learned Stokes was spotted in Fair Play.
They then made their way south to the Eudora area before heading east to Morrisville.
“I found the vehicle at a gas pump at Hannah’s in Morrisville,” Morrison said. “I took him into custody without incident.”
Morrison said Stokes was hiding in the back of the vehicle under clothes.
The driver of the vehicle was not arrested, he added.
Morrison said Polk County deputies and troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol played instrumental roles in tracking down Stokes.
“Central dispatch also helped by providing good information we used in the field during the search,” Morrison said.
He said law enforcement “did everything we could to apprehend him quickly so he wasn’t a threat to our county and the citizens in our county.”
Morrison said he recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the scene of the arrest.
“That was taken into evidence to be turned over to Iowa law enforcement,” he said. “The original vehicle, everything’s being turned over to Iowa where the crime occured.”
Morrison said charges will not be filed in Polk County.
