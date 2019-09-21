A Polk County man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a woman, biting her on the face, this week.
According to online court records, Raymond Michael Pritchard, 43, of Bolivar is charged with class D felony second-degree domestic assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of North Street in Fair Play after a woman ran to a house and said she’d been assaulted by her husband.
Deputies found the victim’s right eye was swollen shut, and she had blood coming from her left ear, the statement said.
The victim told deputies Pritchard “grabbed her by the throat and choked her,” and then “punched her in the right eye and bit her on the right side of her face,” the statement said.
Pritchard “was beating her and demanding she give him her pain pills that she had just received for her broken hand,” the statement said.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The statement said Pritchard was taken into custody. He is in Polk County Jail on $45,000 bond.
Pritchard is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 25.
