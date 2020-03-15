Man accused of exposing himself to children

A Morrisville man faces charges after allegedly trashing a home and exposing himself to children last month.
According to online court records, John Daniel Pipke, 45, is charged with class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and class A misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5000 block of East Avenue in Morrisville at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, after two children found Pipke “intoxicated and destroying the residence.”
The victims said because Pipke was “throwing glass objects and damaging the residence, they were afraid for their safety and exited the residence.”
During the incident, the juveniles said Pipke walked out of a bedroom “completely nude,” exposing himself to the children, the statement said.
When deputies arrived on scene, Pipke became agitated and slammed a bedroom door, the statement said. Law enforcement forced entry into the room to detain him.
The statement said Pipke has prior orders of protection filed against him in Christian County.
A capias warrant was issued for Pipke’s arrest after he failed to appear for a Wednesday, March 11, court appearance.
He was out of Polk County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond Tuesday, March 3.
