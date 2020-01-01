An Aldrich man who faces a dozen felony charges after allegedly threatening three women over the course of several months has pleaded not guilty.
According to online court records, Christopher Ryan Cable, who was born in 1987, waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty Monday, Dec. 9, to felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class B felony first-degree kidnapping, class B felony second-degree robbery, class D felony second-degree domestic assault, class D felony stealing, class D felony receiving stolen property, class E felony third-degree domestic assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting and three counts class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense in Polk County Circuit Court.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Cable was charged with the offenses in October after three women spoke with Polk County deputies about threatening text messages and phone calls they’d received, in addition to several interactions they’d had with Cable in September and October, according to a probable cause statement.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, the suspect turned himself in to authorities Oct. 23. Court records state he’s been ordered to reappear before Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter on Thursday, Jan. 13.
He’s being represented by Springfield attorney Morris Wayne Mettler.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, one victim told deputies Cable told her in an October phone call that “she needed a good raping to remind women … to remain in the kitchen where they belong.” He also threatened to kill her in a second phone call on the same day, the statement said.
According to the statement, another victim, who was in a past romantic relationship with Cable, reported that she’d received suicidal and homicidal threats from Cable through text messages, phone calls and Facebook messenger.
The statement said a third victim said Cable called her in August and said “he was going to come into her residence and slit her throat.”
In October, he also sent her a message saying if he didn’t die that night, it would be the victim “dying tomorrow.”
One of the victims said Cable posted a nude picture of her on social media without her consent “with the intent to harass her,” the statement said. He also burned some of her personal belongings.
According to the statement, a victim reported that Cable shoved her against a hallway wall, “physically removing the phone out of her hand,” and posted it for sale on social media.
Earlier this year, a victim also said Cable shoved her “out the front door causing her to fall on the concrete porch,” during an argument, the statement said. As Cable chased her around the yard, she fell in the grass.
He then “kicked her twice in the head, once in the side, smacked her several times with an open hand to the head, and then grabbed her shirt and pulled her around the yard” while a child was watching, the statement said.
In another instance, the victim said Cable pointed a “bolt action rifle” at her and threatened to shoot her.
Deputies had previously responded to Cable’s home on East 500th Road four times in September and October, the statement said. Twice, law enforcement officers were called for suicidal threats, once for a domestic disturbance and once for a report of a missing person who was not missing, the BH-FP previously reported.
The suspect was also previously placed on a 96-hour hold at a local hospital, the statement said.
Because of Cable’s “prior military service and being a highly trained combat veteran, he (possessed) the skills necessary to successfully act upon the threats being made,” the statement said.
Associate editor Jill Way contributed to this report.
