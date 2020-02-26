Man accused of rape, kidnapping gets 15 years

An Arkansas man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old Bolivar girl was sentenced Monday, Feb. 24, to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri, Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, 21, of Conway, Arkansas, was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Via a news release, the U.S. attorney’s office said Stone-Taylor admitted he drove from his residence to a location near Bolivar in June 2019 to pick up the 12-year-old victim, who is identified in court documents as “Jane Doe.” The release said he returned with her to his residence in Arkansas.
The BH-FP previously reported Stone-Taylor’s guilty plea was in accordance with a plea agreement. The plea indicated law enforcement found Stone-Taylor in a vehicle with the juvenile near his residence in Conway two days after the girl’s mother reported her missing to the Bolivar Police Department.
The plea said Stone-Taylor engaged in sexual activity with her on multiple occasions.
Stone-Taylor admitted the incident was not the first time he had gone to Missouri to pick up the victim and bring her to Arkansas, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in the release. During the child’s March 2019 school spring break, Stone-Taylor brought her to his apartment in Conway for four days, and then returned her home to Missouri.
An affidavit filed in federal court July 24 said Stone-Taylor told law enforcement he believed the victim was 16 years old when he initially met her.
As previously reported, Stone-Taylor was originally charged with felony first-degree statutory rape and class A felony child kidnapping charges in Polk County Circuit Court in July, stemming from Bolivar PD’s initial case.
Those charges were dismissed when the federal affidavit was filed.
Because Stone-Taylor traveled across state lines with the girl and had photographs of her, Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock previously told the BH-FP, “the feds were able to charge the case.” He cited advantages to having the federal system handle the case, including “additional resources in investigations and prosecutions, the ability to go to other states to arrest and the federal prison system.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Mille. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, as well as the Bolivar and Conway police departments, as part of Project Safe Childhood. The nationwide initiative, launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice, seeks to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Associate Editor Jill Way contributed to this report.
