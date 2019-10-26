An Arkansas man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old Bolivar girl entered a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday, Oct. 23.
According to online court records, Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty in a U.S. District Court Western District hearing, with District Judge M. Douglas Harpool presiding, to class A felony transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
While a sentencing hearing had not been set by press time Friday, the plea agreement said Stone-Taylor faces 10 years to life in prison, at least five years supervised release, a $250,000 fine, an order of restitution, a $100 mandatory special assessment and a $5,000 assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.
Stone-Taylor will also be required to register as a sex offender.
The plea agreement said Stone-Taylor drove from his residence in Conway, Arkansas, to Bolivar on Wednesday, July 17, to pick up a 12-year-old girl he met on social media.
After the girl’s mother reported her missing to the Bolivar Police Department, law enforcement found Stone-Taylor in a vehicle with the juvenile near his residence in Conway two days later.
The plea agreement also said Stone-Taylor told an officer this was not the first time he had gone to Missouri to pick up the victim and bring her to his apartment in Arkansas.
The victim “described that she had spent four days with Stone-Taylor at his apartment in Conway during her school’s spring break” in March, the plea said.
The plea said Stone-Taylor engaged in sexual activity with her on multiple occasions.
Stone-Taylor told an officer that he and the victim exchanged pornographic images, “some of which he asked for using the Snapchat application,” the affidavit, filed in federal court July 24, said.
The affidavit said Stone-Taylor told law enforcement he believed the victim was 16 years old when he initially met her.
Although Stone-Taylor was originally charged with felony first-degree statutory rape and class A felony child kidnapping charges in Polk County Circuit Court in July, stemming from Bolivar PD’s initial case, those charges were dismissed when the federal affidavit was filed.
Because Stone-Taylor traveled across state lines with the girl and had photographs of her, Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock previously told the BH-FP “the feds were able to charge the case.”
“The main advantage for us is their additional resources in investigations and prosecutions, the ability to go to other states to arrest and the federal prison system to hold their prisoners,” Ashlock said. “So, any case that the feds will charge, I will usually let them lead on the case.”
