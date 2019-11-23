A warrant has been issued for a Polk County man who allegedly stole around $55,000 worth of cattle from a farm in Halfway.
According to online court records, Brian L. Rutledge, 43, of Halfway is charged with class B felony stealing — livestock in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said two local residents made a report with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in October regarding cattle stolen from a farm in the 2000 block of East 465th Road.
One victim said when her husband became ill in January 2018, Rutledge took care of the farm by himself in her absence.
In March, she “noticed that she had fewer calves to sell compared to past years,” the statement said.
When she asked Rutledge about the missing calves, he told her “he would not steal from her,” the statement said.
However, the statement said the victim found “some corrals that had been built on her property” in September.
She told investigators “this was odd to her because the corrals were out of sight and they had never used corrals before” because she has a loading area on the property near her house.
When she asked Rutledge about the corrals, he said he planned to tell her about them. Rutledge told the victim “he built the corrals so she could load up a couple of calves to sell,” the statement said.
The victim said she then began counting her cattle and found several missing.
She contacted the Buffalo Sale Barn, which told her Rutledge “had sold several of her cattle through the sale barn and listed himself as the owner of the cattle,” the statement said.
In total, Rutledge stole 88 head of cattle with a value around $55,000 from two victims, the statement said.
The statement said Rutledge told investigators he sold “a few” of head of cattle without permission “to pay for his son’s college.”
If convicted, Rutledge could serve five to 15 years in prison, the felony complaint said.
A warrant carrying a $25,000 bond has been issued for his arrest.
