Man charged for foot pursuit

A Bolivar man faces a felony charge after allegedly running from law enforcement through parking lots on South Springfield Avenue.
According to online court records, Michael Glenn Keithley, 35, is charged with class E felony resisting arrest in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said on Friday, Dec. 6, Polk County deputies went to A & J Towing on East Mt. Gilead Road in Bolivar to arrest Keithley, who was wanted on felony failure to appear warrants.
Deputies found Keithley in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the business and attempted to place him under arrest, the statement said.
Before a deputy could place him in handcuffs, Keithley ran north through the Walmart parking lot toward Mid-Missouri Bank.
The statement said Keithley ran east across South Springfield Avenue after deputies found him hiding behind a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. He ran into the Commerce Bank parking lot then headed north.
“Deputies were able to apprehend him in the Ace Hardware parking lot,” the statement said.
Law enforcement found two syringes with a “white powdery substance” on Keithley, as well as a spoon with a cotton ball and residue around 10 feet from where the pursuit started, the statement said.
A warrant carrying a $50,000 bond has been issued for Keithley’s arrest, per court records.
