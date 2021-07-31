A man from Bolivar faces felony charges after he allegedly tried to take a gun from a Bolivar police officer while he was in custody.
According to online court records, John Francis Ryan III, 37, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony escape or attempted escape from custody with deadly weapon, dangerous instrument or by holding hostage, class D felony disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty and class D felony first-degree tampering with motor vehicle.
The probable cause statement said an officer stopped Ryan during a traffic stop on Monday, July 19.
Ryan, who was driving a red 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck reported stolen the previous day, was “braking erratically, driving much slower than the posted speed limit, failed to stop at marked stop sign, driving in oncoming lanes of traffic and failed to use a turn signal,” the statement said.
The officer stopped Ryan and conducted a field sobriety test, which indicated he was intoxicated, per the statement.
The statement said Ryan’s license had been suspended in March “due to alcohol.”
Ryan “refused to provide a preliminary breath sample after several attempts,” according to the statement, so the officer arrested Ryan and took him to the Bolivar Police Department for a breath test.
“Upon arriving at the Bolivar Police Department, (Ryan) began complaining about the fit of the handcuffs I had earlier applied,” the officer said via the statement. “In the process of rotating the handcuffs to a forward facing fit, (Ryan) grabbed the holster of my department issued Glock 17 service handgun stating he ‘needed my bullets for the werewolves.’”
As he continued to try to take the gun, the officer used his Taser on Ryan twice, the statement said. It took four officers to get Ryan back in the handcuffs, per the statement.
According to the felony complaint filed by Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock, Ryan is a persistent offender who was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Polk County Circuit Court in February 2021.
Ryan is held in Polk County Jail on $100,000 cash or surety bond, per online court records.
Associate judge John C. Porter sustained a motion for a change of judge, filed by Ryan’s attorney Dewayne Perry, in a Wednesday, July 28, hearing. A new judge had not yet been assigned as of press time Friday.
Ryan is due in court Wednesday, Aug. 4.
