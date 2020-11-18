Man charged in alleged kidnapping

A Springfield man faces kidnapping and domestic assault charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through Polk and Greene counties last week.
Eric Allen Floyd, 41, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree kidnapping, class E felony third-degree domestic assault and class E felony resisting arrest.
According to the probable cause statement, officers were called by an employee at Bolivar’s Walmart in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, after a woman told the employee she “wanted the vehicle she was in pulled over.”
The victim told the employee her name and described the vehicle she was in, the statement said. She told the employee she and Floyd, the driver, were headed to the Hurricane Bay car wash on South Springfield Avenue.
“The reporting party stated there was a male that seemed like he was watching her,” the statement said.
Bolivar police officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle going north on South Springfield Avenue near Walmart, the statement said. It then turned around in the Hurricane Bay car wash and headed south on Springfield Avenue.
Floyd turned west onto East San Martin Street and then south onto South Denver Place, the statement said. As an officer tried to pull over the car, Floyd accelerated and went through the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed and jumped back onto South Springfield Avenue.
When Floyd reached Mo. 13, he headed southbound on the highway, the statement said.
“The vehicle then exceeded the speed limit to more than 115 miles per hour,” the statement said.
The statement said Floyd continued “passing vehicles at a high rate of speed and would pass on the shoulder.”
Once inside Springfield city limits, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers deployed spike strips, and the car’s front tires and back driver’s side tire deflated.
“The vehicle then took the shoulder around vehicles at the stop light at Mo. 13 and Norton Road,” the statement said.
Floyd headed west on I-44, the statement said, but his vehicle became disabled as he drove into the ditch on the north side of the interstate and tried to get back onto Norton Road.
The statement said Floyd tried to run from officers on foot but was detained by Bolivar officers and Greene County deputies.
The victim told officers Floyd, who was released from prison in March, had kept her against her will since around 1 p.m. the previous day.
She said she “has been trying to get to Kansas City to meet with a victim advocate to escape the abusive relationship with Eric Allen Floyd,” the statement said. The victim said Floyd had “been doing drugs,” hadn’t “slept in a while” and had been assaulting her.
She told officers she had bruises all over her body and “had an open laceration on her chest from him hitting her with something in his hand.”
At the time of his arrest, Floyd was on active parole for convictions of resisting arrest and stealing, the statement said.
The felony complaint filed by Polk County Prosecutor Ken Ashlock said Floyd is considered a persistent offender. He’s been found guilty of multiple felony charges in Hickory, Greene and Polk counties, including second-degree attempted burglary, possession of controlled substance, tampering and stealing.
Floyd is being held in Polk County Jail on $50,000 bond plus conditions. He is due in court Wednesday, Nov. 18.
