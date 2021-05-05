Man charged in shooting over goat

A man from Halfway faces a felony weapons charge for allegedly firing a rifle and hitting a vehicle after a driver ran over his goat.
According to online court records, James D. Colson, born in 1961, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class B felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 9, shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle, building.
Per the probable cause statement, Polk County deputies responded to the area of the 1800 block of East 505th Road, southeast of Bolivar, on Friday, April 23, for a report of unlawful use of a firearm.
When deputies arrived, five witnesses said they were driving down 505th Road in a white dually pickup truck when they drove around a corner.
They said “as soon as they came out of the corner, they hit a goat that was in the roadway,” the statement said.
“When they turned around, they said they were going slow and had to hit the accelerator because an unknown male had a rifle pointed at them,” the statement said.
All five witnesses heard gunfire, so they fled the scene and waited for law enforcement to arrive. They drove to a safe location and found a bullet hole through the bed of the pickup truck and the gas tank, the statement said.
Deputies questioned Colson, who told them he heard the truck coming down the road and accelerate around a corner, the statement said.
“When it did, his goats got out of the ditch and into the roadway,” the statement said.
Colson said he saw the truck “hit one of his goats, making it fly off the roadway,” per the statement.
As the truck turned around at the dead end road and headed back, Colson said he “went inside and got his hunting rifle and aimed at the back of the vehicle and fired one round,” the statement said.
The statement said Colson told deputies he didn’t know if the shot had hit the truck or missed it.
Deputies did not find a criminal history for Colson, the statement said.
If convicted, he faces five to 15 years in prison, per the felony complaint.
Colson was issued a summons for a Wednesday, May 12, court date.
