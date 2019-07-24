An Arkansas man faces felony charges for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a Bolivar juvenile.
According to court records, Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, 21, is charged with unclassified felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 14 and class A felony child kidnapping.
The probable cause statement said Stone-Taylor drove from his residence in Conway, Arkansas, to Bolivar on Wednesday, July 17, to pick up a 12-year-old female juvenile he met on social media.
Stone-Taylor drove the juvenile across state lines to his apartment in Conway, Arkansas, where he “provided her alcohol” and “they had sexual intercourse multiple times,” the statement said.
The statement also said Stone-Taylor admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old on “at least three separate occasions in Arkansas and Missouri,” the statement said.
Additionally, Stone-Taylor admitted to saving screen-shots of nude photos of the juvenile on his phone.
The mother of the victim reported her as a missing/runaway juvenile on Thursday, July 18, according to the statement.
On July 19, the mother provided Stone-Taylor’s identity to Bolivar Police Department. His whereabouts in Conway, Arkansas, were discovered “via a phone number he had posted on his social media/Snapchat,” the statement said.
Stone-Taylor’s warrant was issued Friday, July 19, but had not been served as of press time Tuesday. His bond is set at $250,000.
If convicted, Stone-Taylor could face up to life in prison or a term of no less than five years for his statutory rape charge, according to the felony complaint. For his child kidnapping charge, he could face imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years and not to exceed 30 years.
