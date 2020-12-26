Man charged with sexual misconduct

A Pleasant Hope man faces a felony sexual misconduct charge after allegedly sending inappropriate photographs to a child via social media.
According to online court records, Clinton James Watson, 36, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — first offense.
The probable cause statement said Watson sent a 14-year-old girl inappropriate photographs of himself through Facebook messenger in April.
During an interview with law enforcement, Watson said he had previously sent the juvenile messages through social media, the statement said.
Watson said he did not remember sending the photograph, the statement said, but “he has a drinking problem and when he drinks he does things that he would normally not do.”
A warrant carrying a $25,000 cash or surety bond has been filed for Watson’s arrest.
If convicted, Watson faces one to four years in prison, up to one year in a county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of time served and fines.
