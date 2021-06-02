A man from Bolivar faces felony sodomy and molestation charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.
According to online court records, Koby B. Simas, 24, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy — victim less than 12 years old, felony statuatory sodomy or attempted statuatory sodomy — deviate sexual intercourse — person less than 12 years old, class A felony first-degree child molestation and class D felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — second and subsequent offense.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to a home in the 300 block of North Chicago Avenue on Sunday, May 16, for a report of a 5-year-old boy who’d been sexually assaulted by Simas.
The child said Simas assaulted him on multiple occasions while he and Simas were lying on a bed together playing a video game, the statement said. Simas told the boy he had to “earn” video game time.
Simas also exposed himself to the child, the statement said.
The statement said Simas is a registered sex offender.
In March 2016, he was found guilty of first-degree sexual abuse in Wasco County Circuit Court in Oregon, per the felony complaint filed by Polk County prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock.
If convicted of the felony first-degree sodomy charge, Simas faces life or at least 30 years in prison without eligibility for probation or parole, according to the felony complaint.
Simas is held in Polk County Jail on $150,000 cash or surety bond plus conditions, per online court records. He’s due in court Thursday, June 24.
