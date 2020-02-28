Man charged with stalking

A Bolivar man faces a felony stalking charge after allegedly harassing a person he had previously assaulted.
According to online court records, David Wayne Redfearn, 58, Bolivar is charged with class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said a Polk County deputy responded to a residence on Rt. T on Sunday, Feb. 16, for a violation of an order of protection.
The victim said Redfearn, who was previously convicted in 2003 of assaulting the victim per the felony complaint, came to the property. He yelled at and threatened the victim.
He said Redfearn “may be under the influence of controlled substance due to the way he was acting,” the statement said.
The statement said the deputy didn’t find Redfearn on the property, so he left to get a copy of the victim’s order of protection.
While picking up the paperwork, the deputy was again dispatched to the residence. When he arrived, the victim said Redfearn had returned and “burned some clothes in the back yard near the house,” the statement said.
Farm hands, who saw the fire and put it out, said Redfearn yelled at them and threatened a person who previously lived in a residence on the property, the statement said. They said he also struck buildings with a ball bat.
The felony complaint said Redfearn is a persistent offender. In addition to his 2003 felony second-degree assault conviction in St. Clair County, he was also convicted in 2010 and 2015 of felony driving while intoxicated in Polk County.
He was also convicted of felony possession of controlled substance in Oklahoma in 2009.
According to court records, Redfearn is being held on $25,000 bond plus conditions in Polk County Jail. He’s due in court Wednesday, March 4.
