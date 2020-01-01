A Flemington man is facing an animal abuse charge after allegedly throwing a dog against a wall.
According to online court records, Ethan Hammer, 28, is charged with class A misdemeanor animal abuse and class C misdemeanor fourth-degree assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The statement said deputies were called to a home on West Chestnut Street in Bolivar for a physical domestic at around 10:26 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Hammer had been arguing with his mother and “was angry,” the statement said.
During the argument, Hammer allegedly threw his mother’s dog at a wall.
The statement said Hammer’s brother put the dog in a different room, so Hammer “couldn’t hurt it anymore.”
Hammer then walked toward his brother and “grabbed him by his jacket and threw him onto his bed,” the statement said.
If convicted, Hammer could face imprisonment for no more than a year, a fine not to exceed $2,000, or a combination of imprisonment and fines for the animal abuse charge, according to the court documents. He could also face imprisonment for no more than 15 days, a fine not to exceed $750, or a combination of both imprisonment and fines for the assault charge.
According to online court records, a warrant has been issued for Hammer’s arrest after he failed to appear for a Wednesday, Dec. 18, hearing in Polk County Circuit Court. His bond is set at $1,000 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.