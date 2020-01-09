Man faces charges for hurting deputy, fleeing

A Humansville man faces felony charges after allegedly hurting a Polk County deputy as he tried to flee from custody last month.
According to online court records, Gregory M. Wade, 39, is charged with class E felony possession of controlled substance, class E felony third-degree assault — special victim, class E felony escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest and class E felony resisting arrest in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said deputies responded to the 1600 block of East 541st Road in Brighton at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for a report of a suspicious person.
Dispatch told deputies the suspect, who was later identified as Wade, had “two knives in his possession,” the statement said.
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, Wade was on the front porch with a knife in his hand, the statement said.
“Gregory placed the knife down on the ground and as he did so I observed a second large black knife behind his back tucked in his pants line,” the statement said.
The statement said Wade “refused to comply” when the deputy instructed him to put the second knife on the ground, so the deputy drew his handgun “and held Gregory at gunpoint” while asking dispatch for priority backup.
After a Pleasant Hope police officer arrived on scene to assist, the deputy used his Taser on Wade twice as he struggled with law enforcement, the statement said.
The Pleasant Hope officer and the deputy placed Wade in handcuffs and put him in the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
As the deputy transported Wade, “he became aggressive and began banging his head on my patrol car window,” the statement said.
Wade continued to strike the car with his head and feet, so the deputy pulled into a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Springfield Avenue in Bolivar, the statement said.
When another deputy, who arrived on scene to assist, opened the door where Wade was located, the suspect “lunged at (the deputy) and struck him in the chest with closed fists, knocking (him) to the ground,” the statement said.
Wade jumped up and tried to run away, but a deputy again used his Taser on Wade and restrained him until more help arrived.
The statement said the door handle where Wade had been sitting was “completely broken off.”
The deputy who was pushed suffered injuries to his wrist, elbow, hand and leg, the statement said.
The statement said deputies found a used hypodermic needle with crystalline residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine in Wade’s pants pocket.
The felony complaint said Wade is a persistent drug offender with felony possession convictions in 2013 and 2019 in Polk County.
He’s being held in Polk County Jail on $25,000 bond plus conditions. He’s due in court Wednesday, Jan. 15.
