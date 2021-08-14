Man faces charges for knife attack

A man from Humansville is facing felony charges in Polk County Circuit Court for allegedly threatening two people with a knife.
According to online court records, Danny Perry Witham, 39, is charged with class B felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to Polk County Glass in the 300 block of East Jackson Street on Tuesday, Aug. 10, for a report of Witham chasing another victim “around the building with a knife” and threatening another person with it.
Witnesses said Witham screamed “You need to die!” as he chased the victim.
He fled the scene before officers arrived, the statement said. Witham, who was driving a gray Toyota passenger car, was pulled over by police officers in the 400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
When officers asked Witham about what took place at the business, he said he was “chasing (the victim) around with a knife, because he needs to die,” per the statement.
The knife he used during the incident was in Witham’s front pocket, the statement said.
Witham showed “clear intent to cause serious bodily harm,” according to the statement.
If convicted of the class B felony, Witham faces five to 15 years in prison, per the felony complaint filed by Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock. He could serve an additional consecutive three to 15 years in prison if also convicted of the armed criminal action charge.
Witham is held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond. He’s due in court Wednesday, Aug. 18.
