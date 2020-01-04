Man faces charges for New Year’s Eve stabbing

A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight on New Year’s Eve.
According to online court records, George D. Berziel, 49, is charged with class A felony first-degree assault — serious physical injury and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to the 1800 block of East Division Street at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, for a report of a fight in progress.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting on a sidewalk.
The victim “lifted his shirt and revealed a still bleeding laceration on his side and a cut on his finger,” the statement said.
The statement said the man, who was having trouble talking, had stab wounds in his abdomen and back.
“Medics on scene also stated that they believed the wound in (the victim’s) back had caused tension pneumothorax,” the statement said.
The statement said he was airlifted from Citizens Memorial Hospital for care at a Springfield hospital.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said this week the victim was in critical condition.
Witnesses said the two men were arguing when the victim began rolling Berziel’s bike off the property and telling him to leave, the statement said. Then, Berziel knocked down the victim to the ground and got on top of him.
The pair wrestled “on the ground for a few minutes before separating and discovering (the victim) had been stabbed,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Berziel said, “Damn right I stabbed him,” multiple times while brandishing the knife at witnesses.
When law enforcement found Berziel in a breezeway near an apartment, he said he didn’t know where the knife was because he had thrown it, the statement said.
Officers found the weapon stuck in the ground “a short distance” from where they found Berziel.
The statement said Berziel told officers “he had been assaulted and he had a weapon to defend himself and a right to defend himself.”
During questioning at the Polk County Jail, Berziel said he pulled his knife and “poked” the victim while they were wrestling in order to get the man off of him. He said he did not want to kill the victim, the statement said.
Berziel is held in jail on $250,000 bond plus conditions. He is due in court Wednesday, Jan. 8.
According to the felony complaint, Berziel could spend 10 years to life in prison if convicted of the assault charge.
