A Cross Timbers man faces felony charges after shooting three people, seriously injuring one, in the northeast corner of Polk County Saturday evening.
According to online court records, Richard D. Stock, 46, is charged with felony armed criminal action, class A felony first-degree assault — serious physical injury, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting in Polk County Circuit Court.
Deputies responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Mo. 64 for a gunshot victim, the probable cause statement said.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, near Rt. HH and Mo. 64.
“It was not a random act,” Morrison said. “All of the parties involved knew each other.”
The statement said there was a fight “over a vehicle” between one victim and Stock.
A witness said Stock “had come onto the property to attempt to recover a vehicle,” the statement said.
While it started as a verbal confrontation, another witness said the situation escalated to a physical fight when the victim hit Stock and knocked him to the ground, the statement said.
The statement said Stock then “pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds during this altercation striking the victim multiple times.”
A witness said after Stock fired the gun into the ground, he shot several times into the “lower body area of the victim.”
“The victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and groin area,” the statement said.
He was transported to Cox North Hospital in Springfield for treatment of his injuries.
Another victim, who tried to break up the fight, was also shot in the finger.
Morrison said one person was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, and another victim refused care on scene.
Witnesses said the victim did not have a weapon.
While still on scene, the seriously wounded victim was able to identify Stock — who the statement said walked away from the home down the driveway, Morrison said.
Stock has a prior criminal history, according to the statement.
He was convicted of felony second-degree assault in April 2000 and felony stealing in September 2000.
The felony complaint said Stock could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted of the first-degree assault charge.
Stock is held in Polk County Jail on $250,000 bond plus conditions. He’s due in court Wednesday, Jan. 8.
