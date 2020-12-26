Man faces sodomy charge

A Fair Play man faces a felony charge after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager earlier this year.
According to online court records, Michael Alexander Jaguez, 30, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony second-degree statutory sodomy.
The probable cause statement said Jaguez moved with a family from Texas to Fair Play in the spring.
Around three weeks after moving to Missouri, a 16-year-old teenage boy, who shared a room with Jaguez, reported that the man sexually assaulted him while he thought the teenager was asleep, the statement said.
“The victim stated he would try and stay awake but dropped his guard and fell asleep on the night in question,” the statement said.
The victim said Jaguez had also assaulted him several times over the past two years while the man lived with the family in Texas, the statement said. A cousin of the victim also reported being sexually assaulted by Jaguez.
During an interview with deputies, Jaguez admitted to sexually assaulting the victim while in Texas but denied any incidents occuring while in Missouri.
A warrant carrying a $50,000 cash or surety bond has been filed for Jaguez’s arrest.
If convicted, Jaguez faces one to seven years in prison, up to one year in a county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of time served and fines.
