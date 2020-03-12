Man gets prison for exploiting elderly Brighton homeowner

A California, Missouri, man accused of cheating an elderly Brighton homeowner in 2016 faces prison time after being sentenced late last month in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Timothy Mundy, born in 1983, was sentenced Monday, Feb. 24, by Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson to eight years in prison for class B felony financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.
The judge also sentenced Mundy to four years in prison, to be served concurrently with the previous sentence, on each of two counts class D felony deceptive business practice.
Mundy was also ordered to pay $6,250 in restitution to the victim.
In November, a Polk County jury found Mundy guilty of the three charges.
The Missouri Attorney General’s office, which prosecuted the case, previously said via a news release the charges stemmed from events in January and February 2016.
At trial, the BH-FP previously reported, the state presented evidence that Mundy “entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton” to install a new metal roof, the attorney general’s office said. Mundy took $6,250 from the homeowner and “never returned to the home to install the roof,” the office added.
According to court records, Mundy represented himself in the trial. He pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a Polk County grand jury in January 2018.
