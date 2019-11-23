A Bolivar man faces felony tampering charges after allegedly stealing six vehicles in four different counties and leading law enforcement on pursuits across the area.
According to online court records, Brandon Joseph Chamblin, 19, is charged with class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Chamblin told Polk County deputies he stole one vehicle in Polk County, two in Hickory County, two in Dallas County and one in Howell County over the course of two days.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, a victim in the 3800 block of South 225th Road in Halfway said his 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from his driveway overnight, the statement said.
“The victim also advised whoever had stolen their pickup had left another vehicle in the driveway and had left it running,” the statement said.
That vehicle, “a white Chevrolet,” was confirmed stolen from Hickory County.
Later that same day, Polk County central dispatch alerted deputies that Chamblin, who was driving the stolen Dodge, was in a pursuit with Hickory County deputies.
“The suspect had then abandoned the vehicle in Hickory County and had stolen another vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup,” the statement said.
Hickory County deputies continued to chase Chamblin until they lost sight of him near Urbana in Dallas County.
Later, Dallas County deputies reported over the radio they “had just had a ... Chevrolet Trailblazer stolen in the Urbana area,” the statement said.
Left in the Chevrolet’s place was a John Deere side-by-side
Later, another victim in Dallas County called 911 to say Chamblin tried to steal his vehicle.
“The suspect fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Trailblazer,” the statement said.
As the victim followed Chamblin from Dallas to Polk County, he continued to update dispatch on their location. A Missouri State Highway Patrol aircraft also began following the vehicles.
Eventually, Chamblin made it into Bolivar city limits. The statement said Chamblin crashed the Chevrolet in the parking lot of a Southwest Baptist University dorm on South Clark Avenue.
He fled the scene on foot.
As law enforcement set a perimeter, witnesses reported seeing Chamblin run into a residence in the 700 block of South Clark Avenue.
A woman exited the home, telling law enforcement Chamblin came into the residence “through the back door and was currently inside.” She also told deputies Chamblin had a firearm.
Law enforcement entered the home and found Chamblin in the bathroom. He was taken into custody.
During his interview with deputies, Chamblin said “he was high on meth and everything was a blur,” the statement said.
Sheriff Danny Morrison said he anticipates additional charges to be filed against Chamblin.
He’s being held in Polk County Jail on $35,000 bond plus conditions. He is due in court Wednesday, Dec. 4.
