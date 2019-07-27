A man accused of indecently exposing himself in Bolivar’s Dunnegan Memorial Park was sentenced last week on drug charges stemming from the July 2018 incident.
According to online court records, Timothy Cowden, 43, of Halfway pleaded guilty Thursday, July 18, in Polk County Circuit Court to class D felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
In accordance with a plea deal, Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter fined Cowden $100 for the misdemeanor and suspended imposition of the felony sentence. The judge ordered Cowden to serve five years supervised probation.
According to previous BH-FP reporting, a Bolivar Police Department news release said officers were dispatched to the park at around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, for two reports of a man exposing himself.
The release said officers found Cowden in his underwear near the bathroom at the park’s north end.
An officer saw what appeared to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain view in a nearby car. Cowden told officers the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him, the release said.
