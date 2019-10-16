A Springfield man accused of starting a vehicle fire in a Bolivar church parking lot last year pleaded guilty and was sentenced last week in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, Allen Douglas Konwinski, born 1976, entered the plea Monday, Oct. 7, to class E felony knowingly burning or exploding and first-degree property damage.
In accordance with a plea deal, Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson suspended imposition of the sentence on both charges and ordered Konwinski to serve five years supervised probation, the docket indicated.
A Polk County grand jury indicted Konswinki on the charges in January, and he had previously pleaded not guilty in February.
According to the felony indictment, Konwinski “knowingly damaged” his 2013 Ford F-150 in the Bolivar Assembly of God parking lot at 1320 S. Springfield Ave. by starting a fire on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, the BH-FP previously reported.
A lien was held on the Ford truck by Heritage State Bank, the indictment said.
The indictment also said Konwinski damaged the truck to defraud Root Insurance, his insurance provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.