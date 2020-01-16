A Springfield man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in Greene County Circuit Court on charges stemming from the March 2016 murder of an 18-year-old former Polk County man.
According to court records, Khalil M. Gaines, 24, of Springfield, as part of a plea agreement, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to class D felony attempting to possess a controlled substance, class A felony second-degree murder and unclassified felony armed criminal action in the death of Landon Bays.
Bays was a former Bolivar resident who was living in Branson at the time of his death, according to his obituary.
Greene County 31st Judicial Circuit Judge Ron Carrier presided over the case.
According to court records, Gaines was sentenced Friday, Jan. 10, to four years in prison on the controlled substance charge, 25 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge and 10 years in prison on the charge of armed criminal action.
Court records state the charges will run concurrently.
According to Gaines’ grand jury indictment, he, along another suspect, met with Bays “to obtain more than 35 grams of marijuana.”
The indictment contends Bays “was killed by being shot as a result of the perpetuation” of the drug offense.
According to chief assistant prosecuting attorney T. Todd Myers’ bond recommendation, filed in August 2018, Gaines acted with suspect Chad Murphy, who was also charged with second-degree murder, to obtain marijuana. Arrest warrants were issued for both men in mid-to-late 2018, after nearly two years of investigation.
Bays was shot during the transaction, the document states.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, after being shot, Bays was left alone alongside a Springfield street and stripped of all identification.
Through the darkness surrounding his murder, Bays still managed to bring light and save the lives of five individuals in need through organ donations.
The 18-year-old, who was a registered organ donor, remained on life support in a Springfield hospital for three days but was later flown on life support to St. Louis, where his heart, both lungs, both kidneys and liver were transplanted.
The document added that after the homicide, Gaines fled the Springfield area and also sent incriminating text messages, including one reading, “I officially need to get a teardrop now.”
Murphy faces charges of class D felony attempting to possess a controlled substance, class A felony second-degree murder and class D felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
Murphy, 36, waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty Aug. 3, 2018. A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2020.
