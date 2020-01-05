A Brighton man accused of stealing vehicles and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and foot pursuit has been sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Nicholas Taylor Gardner, born in 1990, was formally sentenced to six years and three years in prison, to be served consecutively, after pleading guilty to class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest, respectively.
In accordance with a plea deal, Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter suspended execution of the sentences and ordered Gardner to serve five years supervised probation, court records indicate.
Gardner had previously pleaded not guilty in November to the charges, which stem from a September incident involving a Cadillac dumped on the Frisco Highline Trail near Wishart.
As previously reported, deputies discovered the vehicle — as well as a BMW Crossover and several items from a home — had been reported stolen out of Springfield, the probable cause statement said.
The victim said she suspected Gardner had burglarized her home.
While deputies watched a home in the 1100 block of East 495th Road on Wednesday, Sept. 18, where the stolen BMW had previously been seen parked, Gardner drove by “traveling at a high rate of speed through a stop sign,” northbound on Rt. U, in the stolen car, the statement said.
Deputies pursued Gardner, who fled in the BMW, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
As the pursuit continued north, Gardner drove through a yard in Bolivar’s Prairie Heights neighborhood before coming to a stop in a field near Kemp Drive, just west of Mo. 13. He then fled on foot before deputies arrested him.
Gardner was also sentenced to six years in prison on a separate class D felony possession of controlled substance charge on the same day. Porter also suspended that sentence, according to court records.
