Man tied to meth distribution in Polk County pleads guilty

A Fair Grove man, who is a member of the Southwest Honkys violent prison gang, recently pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy after investigators intercepted a shipment of nearly 9.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Western District of Missouri,William F. Jones, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool last week to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetaminein Polk, Christian and Greene counties from Dec. 21, 2016, to Oct. 15, 2017.
The plea agreement identified Jones as a mid-level member of the Southwest Honkys prison gang who had declined a leadership role.
Under the surveillance of law enforcement, Jones drove to the Kansas City area on Oct. 11, 2017, and checked into a hotel in Independence, the release said. A few days later, co-defendant Justin L. Rhoads, 32, of Lebanon, met Jones in the hotel’s parking lot.
“They put a large duffel bag in the cab of Rhoads’ pickup truck, and he left the parking lot,” the release said.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper later stopped Rhoads on Mo. 13, just south of Humansville, the release said.
“The trooper searched Rhoads’ vehicle and found 10 Ziploc-style plastic bags inside the duffel bag that contained a total of approximately 9,439 grams of methamphetamine, which was determined to be at least 93 percent pure,” the release said.
Rhoads pleaded guilty in December 2019 to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy, the release said.
Under federal statutes, Jones and Rhoads “each are subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole,” the release said. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the U.S. probation office.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the MSHP, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Springfield Police Department.
